Detroit police shoot, kill man who drove through crime scene where 5 people were shot & 1 person was killed in car crash

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating after a wild and deadly scene played out Sunday night into Monday morning on the city’s west side.

At 10:40 p.m., police were called to the area of of McNichols and Ward where five people were shot. The victims range in age from 18 to 36 years old and all are still alive.

Also at the location, a car crash that left one man dead and another man in critical condition.

Police say these two instances are connected.

During the investigation, a man drove through the crime scene hitting an officer and fired shots from the vehicle, according to police.

The gunman drove away and police chased him to the area of 8 mile and Gratiot on the city’s east side. There, the man exited his vehicle and began shooting at officers again, according to police. Officers returned fire.

The gunman was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. His identity has not yet been released.