Canton girl charged with assault for throwing father off hood of moving car, officials say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Canton Township girl has been charged with assault after she threw her father off the hood of a moving vehicle during an argument, according to police.

Police officers were called at 4:44 p.m. Monday (April 19) to the intersection of Liberty Street and Stanton Road in Canton Township, they said.

Authorities said Jenna Shi, 17, and her father, Guangjie Shi, 50, both of Canton Township, got into an argument during which Guangjie Shi jumped on the hood of a moving car while his daughter tried to leave.

Jenna Shi was driving the car when her father was thrown from the vehicle, according to police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

“The alleged facts in this case clearly reflect a family in crisis,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Today’s times are exceedingly difficult. There is no shame in admitting that you help. Please seek that help for yourself and/or your family when you need it.”

Jenna Shi is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and reckless driving causing serious injury. As a 17-year-old, she will be charged as an adult.

Her arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday (April 21) at 35th District Court.