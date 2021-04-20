Family of 22-year-old woman killed in Detroit crash plead for drag racing to stop

DETROIT – Life has forever changed for the family of Daemiya Clark.

Clark, 22, was killed with another person in a car crash on the steps of the Second Timothy Baptist Church.

They’re saying they don’t want anyone to go through what are, especially because of drag racing.

“Full of life. Full of energy. Full of life,” some of Clark’s family members said.

Loved ones can only remember the good times they had with Clark after she was killed Saturday night. She was was a passenger in a car believed to be drag racing.

“My brothers and sister, we hurting. She didn’t ask for this. She didn’t ask for this at all,” said one of Clark’s siblings.

Cell phone video caught the aftermath of the violent crash. Now, Clark’s family members are pleading with drivers of Detroit to slow down before this happens again.

“Please just slow down. No one deserves to pass from something you’re doing. That’s not fair. They have tracks for that,” multiple family members said.

Clark leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

“Her son right here. He don’t understand it right now. It’s gonna be up to us to be there for him,” one of Clark’s siblings said.

Clark’s father, Floyd, has to deal with two losses in the family.

“She lost her mom eight months ago and now it’s her. I think she was at the church, because it wasn’t meant for her to go,” Floyd said.

Clark had aspirations to become a nurse.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page the family set up.