Westland man arrested after woman’s body found in burning Roseville mobile home

A Roseville mobile home where a woman's body was found April 19, 2021, after a fire.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Westland man has been arrested after firefighters found a woman’s body inside a burning mobile home in Roseville, officials said.

Officials were called around 10 a.m. Monday (April 19) to Leslie’s Mobile Home Complex in the 25000 block of Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and when they went inside, they found a body, according to authorities.

The victim has been identified as a 39-year-old Roseville woman. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled, police said.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old Westland man in connection with the homicide. He was known to the woman, according to officials.

Ad

The man is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail pending warrants.

Detectives continue to investigate the case.