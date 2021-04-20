Roseville police investigating mobile home fire after woman found dead inside

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Roseville Police Department said it is conducting a criminal investigation after a woman’s body was found inside a burning mobile home.

Police and fire departments responded to a report of a fire at about 10 a.m. Monday at the Leslie’s Mobile Home Community on Gratiot Avenue.

The woman’s identity has not been released. Police are searching for her boyfriend, who left the area before the fire.

A cause of death has not been determined and the origin of the fire is unknown.

The Roseville Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are assisting in the investigation.

