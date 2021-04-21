Data: Fastest-selling new, used vehicles in Metro Detroit in March 2021

FILE - In this July 14, 2015, file photo, employee Efren Martin II inspects a Cadillac Escalade as it nears the final process of assembly at the General Motors plant in Arlington, Texas. General Motors Co. announced Tuesday, June 25, 2019, that it is investing more than $4.2 billion in assembly plants in Indiana, Michigan and Texas to prepare for the launch of its next generation of pickups and SUVs. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

DETROIT – Which cars are in the highest demand in the Metro Detroit market?

According to the latest iSeeCars monthly study, the average new car in the Detroit region took 34.2 days to sell in March, and the average used car took 40.5 days to sell.

Analyzing more than 1.5 million new and used cars sold in March 2021, the study found that overall the average new car takes 47.4 days to sell and the average used car takes 39.4 days to sell.

Both new and used cars sold faster in March compared to February’s totals, which were 48.9 days for new cars and 42 days for used cars.

“March was a strong month for auto sales as consumers received their government stimulus checks and are likely looking to purchase vehicles ahead of anticipated inventory constraints from computer chip shortages,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “While the demand for large SUVs and luxury vehicles has continued for the third consecutive month, many alternative fuel vehicles debuted on the list as gas prices continue to rise.”

There are high-demand new and used cars that sold much faster than these averages in Metro Detroit:

Yes, that’s a full list of SUVs -- specifically compact SUVs in the used car column.

Here’s the full iSeeCars March study.