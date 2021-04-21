Thieves target car dealership in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A dealership in Roseville is targeted by thieves for the second time in a year.

Surveillance video shows the men driving off the lot of AMC Auto on Groesbeck Highway.

“They seemed like they knew what they were doing,” said Ryan Adballa with AMC.

The company said they attempted to block entry of those vehicles by placing other cars around them. However, the thieves broke the windows to get into those cars and push them out of the way.

Five vehicles, total value of about $250,000, were stolen -- Dodge Challenger Scat Pack, Cadillac Escalade, S63 Convertible Mercedes Benz, Dodge Challenger V6 and Dodge Charger R/T.

