3 people in custody after Walled Lake home invasion

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Police are investigating an early morning home invasion in Walled Lake.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning near South Commerce Road.

UPDATE: Walled Lake family fears for safety after violent home invasion

Police said they have two white men and one white woman in custody.

The victim in the case believes their family was targeted because they’re Black.

A mother, and two children were home at the time of the home invasion. The children are 9 and 13 years old.

Police said three people brought three dogs, a knife, and a club to the home invasion. They beat down the door and threatened to kill the family.

