‘It was a hate crime’: Walled Lake family fears for safety after violent home invasion

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Police are investigating an early morning home invasion in Walled Lake.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning near South Commerce Road.

Police said they have two white men and one white woman in custody.

The victim in the case believes their family was targeted because they’re Black.

A mother and two children were home at the time of the home invasion. The children are 9 and 13 years old.

The 13-year-old child woke up when they heard a commotion outside the home and quickly woke up his 9-year-old brother. Moments later, their mother was in their bedroom, armed with a gun as people were breaking into their home.

While the people kept trying to break into the home, the mother fired shots through the bedroom window. She also called her husband, who works overnight in Detroit.

“I can hear everything, them kicking and banging down the door, whatever they were doing,” the husband said.