Metro Detroit weather: Rain and storms approaching as part of warm stretch

DETROIT – We’re headed back into near-record territory for at least one day. And we’ll deal with thunderstorms for part of our warmer stretch.

Near Record Heat

Low temperatures Monday night will bottom out around 45. That’s pretty close to normal for late April But it will likely be around midnight, then temperatures will rise into Tuesday morning. So we’ll walk out the door to the low 50s. Temperatures then soar to near-record levels in the afternoon. Expect a Metro Zone high of 82. Detroit’s record is 84, set not too long ago in 2009. That will be the warmest number we’ll enjoy but the rest of the week will remain at-or-above normal, with the exception of Friday.

Rain & Storms

Other than a brief sprinkle possible, mainly north of the city on Tuesday, Wednesday is one of our likely rain days this week. Expect a few thunderstorms to come along for the ride. Thursday will be wet as well, but we’re seeing a lot of conflicting data about timing and intensity of this wet weather, so hang with us until tomorrow to get a better handle on how this will play out. A pre-dawn shower Friday ends rain chances for awhile.

Green Light Weekend

It won’t be as warm as our early week afternoons, but the weekend look seasonably beautiful. Highs will reach the mid 60s Saturday and touch 70 Sunday. And it looks like we’re in for plenty of sunshine, especially the first half of the weekend.

