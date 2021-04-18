Parents protest against delay of in-person learning at Ann Arbor schools

ANN ARBOR – People protested Sunday outside Pioneer High School, pushing for Ann Arbor Public Schools to allow more students back into the classroom.

ORIGINAL STORY: Ann Arbor Public Schools pushes back return due to rise in local COVID cases

The district announced Thursday it plans to delay the return to school buildings for students in grades 4-12, due to rising COVID cases in Washtenaw County.

This is the second time the district is pushing back its return date for fourth- and fifth-graders, middle and high school students over community spread concerns.

“My two second graders are back in school under the hybrid model and my fifth grader is not,” said Christina Wall. “She’s been delayed now twice and Ann Arbor school board hasn’t released any concrete information for the reason for that delay.”

“We most definitely want our students back in the school,” said Liz Nowland-Margolis, Executive Director of Student and School Safety at Ann Arbor Public Schools. “That is a false narrative that sometimes families are thinking that we don’t want kids back in, but we want them in safely. Safely for students and safely for staff.”

According to CDC guidelines, schools with rapid community spread can choose to delay the reopening of schools.

