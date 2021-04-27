Metro Detroit sisters set their sights on Tokyo Olympics

DETROIT – Cindy Ofili and her sister Tiffany Porter were so close to the medal stand in 2016.

Ofili finished fourth and Porter seventh. Both knew they had to go for it again in 2020. Training was going well until everything shutdown.

“We had been training for four years ... Told it was postponed to 2021,” said Ofili.

Porter discussed the postponement.

“Last year when the postponement happened it was a mix of emotions and disappointment,” said Porter.

But they each had great attitudes despite the crushing disappointment.

“When you look at the greater picture, this was bigger than sports. You had to adjust get ready for next year,” said Porter.