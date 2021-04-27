Tasers vs. guns: Former police officers weigh in on use of deadly force

DETROIT – The Local 4 Defenders are digging into the decisions made by police officers to use a Taser or lethal force. Former officers are weighing in.

In Minnesota, a police officer said she thought she was about to use her Taser on a man when she shot and killed him with her gun.

In Ohio, a 16-year-old with a knife was shot and killed. Some are asking if a Taser could have been used in that case.

READ: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun in fatal shooting of Black man

Retired Detroit police assistant chief Steve Dolunt had this to say about the case of the Minnesota officer, Kim Potter, fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

“She made a huge mistake. Fatal mistake. She yelled Taser to let them know she was going to Tase you. She grabbed the weapon,” Dolunt said.

Dolunt spent more than 30 years policing Detroit’s streets. This is the first time he’s heard of an officer mistaking a handgun for a Taser.

“How long she been on the street? How often she deployed a Taser? Last time she trained with a Taser?” Dolunt said. “She wanted the Taser, he started to resist, then she went the wrong way.