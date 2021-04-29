Cloudy icon
50º

Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Zoe Cannon was last seen on April 28, police say

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Missing In Michigan
,
Missing Teen
,
Zoe Cannon
,
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Michigan News
,
Michigan
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Missing
,
Detroit Police Department
,
Detroit Police
,
DPD
,
DPD Eighth Precinct
,
Crime Stoppers
Zoe Cannon (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 15-year-old Zoe Cannon, who was last seen on April 28.

Detroit police said Zoe was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 15900 block of Ellsworth Street.

Zoe CannonDetails
Age15 years old
Height4′2″
Weight116 pounds
ClothingWhite headband and white t-shirt
OtherDark complexion, dark brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.
Has a scar on her forehead, faded burn mark on her left hand;
Tattoo on right bicep “beautiful” in green lettering and tattoo on her right thigh “Rashada”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: