Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for 15-year-old Zoe Cannon, who was last seen on April 28.

Detroit police said Zoe was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 15900 block of Ellsworth Street.

Zoe Cannon Details Age 15 years old Height 4′2″ Weight 116 pounds Clothing White headband and white t-shirt Other Dark complexion, dark brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

Has a scar on her forehead, faded burn mark on her left hand;

Tattoo on right bicep “beautiful” in green lettering and tattoo on her right thigh “Rashada”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

