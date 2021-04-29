Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Abagail Cox was last seen on Monday (April 26) at 7:30 p.m.

She left her residence in the 8700 block of Mackinaw Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, police said.

Abagail Cox Details Age 17 Height 5′2′' - 5′4′' Eyes Brown Hair Black Clothing Gray or blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black flip flops

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 10th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

