Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Abagail Cox was last seen on Monday (April 26) at 7:30 p.m.
She left her residence in the 8700 block of Mackinaw Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, police said.
|Abagail Cox
|Details
|Age
|17
|Height
|5′2′' - 5′4′'
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Black
|Clothing
|Gray or blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black flip flops
Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 10th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
