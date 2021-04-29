May 4, 2021 Michigan elections: Livonia Public Schools District Bonding Proposal

An election will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in certain Michigan communities.

You can view a list of those communities here.

There is a bonding proposal on the ballot for residents in the Livonia Public Schools district, which serves the city of Livonia and the northern part of Westland.

Here’s what’s on the ballot for those residents -- a Yes or No question:

Shall Livonia Public Schools School District, Wayne County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed One Hundred Eighty-Six Million Dollars ($186,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

acquiring, installing, and equipping educational technology for school facilities;

furnishing, equipping, and erecting additions to and remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school facilities;

constructing, equipping, developing, and improving playgrounds and athletic facilities; purchasing school buses;

and preparing, developing, and improving sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

Ad

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021 is 1.37 mills ($1.37 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.82 mills ($1.82 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).