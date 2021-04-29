May 4, 2021 Michigan elections: What to watch in Metro Detroit

Elections will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in certain Michigan communities.

In Metro Detroit there will be elections for multiple school bond or millage proposals and even a mayoral race in Wyandotte.

Here’s what to watch for in Metro Detroit:

Wayne County

Allen Park Public Schools: Voters are being asked to approve a $74,215,000 bond for the purpose of erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to and remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings and other facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; purchasing school buses; erecting a storage building; and erecting, equipping, preparing, developing, and improving running tracks, athletic fields and facilities, playgrounds, parking areas, and sites. View the full sample ballot here.

Dearborn Heights School District No. 7: Voters are being asked to approve a $6,425,000 bond for the purpose of defraying all or part of the cost of remodeling and equipping or reequipping school buildings, including structures, athletic fields, or other facilities, or parts of or additions to those facilities; acquiring, preparing, developing, and improving sites, or parts of or additions to sites, for school buildings, including structures, athletic fields, and parking lots. View the full sample ballot here.

Livonia Public Schools: Voters are being asked to approve a $186,000,000 bond for the purpose of acquiring, installing, and equipping educational technology for school facilities; furnishing, equipping, and erecting additions to and remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school facilities; constructing, equipping, developing, and improving playgrounds and athletic facilities; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, and improving sites. View the full sample ballot here.

Northville Public Schools: Voters are being asked to renew a proposal that will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy. View the full sample ballot here.

