Oakland County man accused of hitting ex-girlfriend’s brother with truck

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A man from Holly is accused of intentionally striking his ex-girlfriend’s brother with his truck

Richard Eric Kalinowski, 52, was arraigned on Tuesday on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

“It has become far too common to see violence perpetrated as a choice when interpersonal relationships break down,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It is unacceptable and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Deputies were sent to the 200 block of Bishop Street in Highland Township after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday (April 25) and found the 43-year-old victim. The man told deputies that his sister had called him and said Kalinowski was chasing her vehicle in his Dodge Ram pickup truck and she was driving to her brother’s house.

As she pulled into her brother’s driveway, the brother ran toward the street. A video recorded by a neighbor shows the brother being struck by the truck. The pickup truck then speeds away.

The brother said Kalinowski swerved at him when he was struck by the vehicle. The bother received injuries to his hands and forehead.

Kalinowski later appeared at the sheriff’s Highland Township station where he was arrested.

Kalinowski is expected in court again on May 5.