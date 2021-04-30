Detroit police searching for 23-year-old woman missing since March

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Alasia Hill, who was last seen on March 10.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Hill was last seen by family in the 2700 block of East Grand Boulevard. It is reported that she frequented the area of Linwood Street and Fullerton Avenue.

Alasia Hill Details Age 23 years old Weight 5′4″ Height 135 pounds Clothing Tan jogging outfit, beige glittery UGG boots Other Light complextion, tattoo with the word “Kayden” on her forearm,

Right hand amputated

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct’s investigative unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports