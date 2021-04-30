Watch out for emails from scammers attempting to impersonate Michigan AG Dana Nessel

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants people to beware of emails from someone attempting to impersonate her with a fake account.

Someone is using a fake email address and claiming to be Dana Nessel. The attorney general’s office has shared an image of the fraudulent email.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants the public to beware of emails attempting to impersonate her with a fake account. (Michigan Attorney General's Office)

The email does not explicitly ask for money or threaten legal action but it is similar to phishing emails that circulated last year impersonating officials from the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

“Please don’t fall for a scam like this,” Nessel said. “These bad actors will do anything to try to impersonate someone in order to trick people into turning over personal information or even money. I urge everyone to remain skeptical when you receive messages out of the blue, email or otherwise.”

The attempt to communicate is similar to a scam that cost one woman and her family their entire savings.

