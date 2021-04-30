‘Misunderstood’: Showtime releases teaser video ahead of Dexter’s 10-episode return

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 18: Actors Yvonne Strahovski, Jennifer Carpenter, and Michael C. Hall speak onstage at Showtime's "Dexter" panel during Comic-Con International 2013 at San Diego Convention Center on July 18, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michael C. Hall will be returning to the role of Dexter. Showtime decided to revive the series for a 10-episode limited run.

Clyde Phillips is showrunner. Showtime made the announcement on their website and social media last year and this month a teaser promoting the return was released.

“He’s smart. He’s lovable. He’s Dexter Morgan, America’s favorite serial killer. Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall returns with Clyde Phillips as showrunner,” the website reads.

The series is launching in the fall of this year.

Dexter began its run in the fall of 2006 and ended in 2013 after 8 seasons. All seasons are available to watch on Showtime.

Watch the “Misunderstood” teaser below: