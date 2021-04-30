‘That’s 5 police chases in one day’: Livonia man streams pursuits on Facebook Live

Livonia police said a man was involved in five police chases in one day.

LIVONIA, Mich. – A man who led Livonia, Farmington Hills and Redford Township officers on several police chases in the same day streamed the pursuits on Facebook Live.

“I’ve got 10 police cars on me,” Cody Mahon, 30, of Livonia, said in one of the Facebook streams. “That’s five police chases in one day. I’m not worried about the police.”

The Livonia Police Department posted a video Friday (April 30) on Facebook that includes dash cam footage from multiple chases, as well as clips from Mahon’s live streams. Click here to watch that video.

Mahon is accused of leading Livonia police on three chases, Farmington Hills police on one chase and Redford Township police on one chase. All three of the Livonia chases happened Saturday (April 24), and according to Mahon’s live stream, the other two did, as well.

A Livonia officer first saw Mahon around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Merriman and Schoolcraft roads driving a red Pontiac G6 with no license place, authorities said.

When the officer tried to stop Mahon, he fled east on I-96, officials said. The chase was eventually terminated, and Livonia police learned it had been live streamed on Facebook. That helped them identify Mahon as the suspect, they said.

Around 6 p.m., officers said they saw Mahon heading west on I-96 in the same G6. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Mahon fled, exiting at Farmington Road and re-entering eastbound I-96, according to authorities. The pursuit was terminated.

At 11:30 p.m., Livonia police said they received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in the area of Farmington and Schoolcraft roads. Callers said a red Pontiac G6 was doing donuts in the intersection, officials said.