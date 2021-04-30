UAW pushes back against GM’s plans for electric vehicle production in Mexico

DETROIT – General Motors announced on Thursday (April 29) that it is investing $1 billion to convert an assembly plant in Mexico to build electric vehicles.

The decision is being slammed by the UAW. UAW Vice President Terry Dites called the decision a “slap in the face.”

At a time when General Motors is asking for a significant investment by the U.S. government in subsidizing electric vehicles, this is a slap in the face for not only UAW members and their families but also for U.S. taxpayers and the American workforce. General Motors automobiles made in Mexico are sold in the United States and should be made right here, employing American workers. That is why our nation is investing in these companies. Taxpayer money should not go to companies that utilize labor outside the U.S. while benefiting from American government subsidies. This is not the America any of us signed on for. Frankly, it is unseemly. UAW Vice President Terry Dites

READ: General Motors sets goal of going largely electric by 2035

General Motors responded with the following statement.

General Motors is committed to creating good-paying U.S. jobs as we transition to an all-electric future and our recent announcements are proof of that commitment.

Congresswoman Debbie DIngell weighed in on the decision. Her statement is available below.