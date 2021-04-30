UAW pushes back against GM’s plans for electric vehicle production in Mexico

DETROIT – General Motors announced on Thursday (April 29) that it is investing $1 billion to convert an assembly plant in Mexico to build electric vehicles.
The decision is being slammed by the UAW. UAW Vice President Terry Dites called the decision a “slap in the face.”
General Motors responded with the following statement.
Congresswoman Debbie DIngell weighed in on the decision. Her statement is available below.
