3-year-old Pontiac girl battling cancer reunited with family after being abducted in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 3-year-old Pontiac girl who is battling cancer is back with her family after the car she was in was stolen from a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jesus Becerra had driven the 12 hours from Pontiac to Memphis to take his young daughter Samaria to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to undergo chemotherapy.

Police said the family stopped at 1:40 p.m. to get gas and when Becerra went in to pay a man jumped out of a black Dodge Charger, got into the family’s car and took off.

Memphis police searched for an hour and twenty minutes before officers located the vehicle at an apartment building.

The child was still inside the car and was safe. She was reunited with her father.

Four teenagers ages 15, 16 and two 17-year-old’s were taken into custody. They have been charged with several felonies, including kidnapping.

The Becerra family left on Friday to head back to Pontiac.

