Detroit Pistons hosting family vaccination event Saturday, May 1

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons will be hosting a family vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

It is taking place at the Pistons Performance Center and part of the team’s ongoing effort to get more people vaccinated. The Pistons Performance Center is located at 6201 2nd Avenue in Detroit.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be given to those who participate in the event. It will feature food, giveaways and appearances from Rick Mahorn and Earl Cureton.

You have to make an appointment to attend. To make an appointment call 313-230-0505.

