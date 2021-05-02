Detroit Pistons host vaccine clinic with legendary players, food, giveaways and more

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons did their part to make sure people were vaccinated Saturday.

They held a clinic at the Pistons Performance Center and featured some pretty famous faces.

READ: Detroit Pistons to host ‘Family Vaccination Day’ event at training facility Saturday

Brian Carter brought his mom to the event to get vaccinated.

“She was probably the driving force of us getting the shots today,” Carter said. “It’s a great facility. It’s my first time down here. I just wanted to come out and get the shot.”

He knew he couldn’t leave without NBA great and Detroit Pistons community ambassador Earl “The Twirl” Cureton’s autograph.

“I want to do everything I can, growing up in this community, to convince people it’s safe to come out here and get the shot,” Cureton said.

Ad

The Pistons’ legend got his vaccine and is urging others to do the same.