1 killed in Detroit shooting, condition of second victim unknown

DETROIT – A 25-year-old man was killed in a shooting that happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Rutland Street in Detroit, police say.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday the condition of the second victim, a 49-year-old man, was unknown.

Police say the victims were targeted by men who started firing shots inside of a home in the area from the front porch.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. Police are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

