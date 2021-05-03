Building inside Dearborn’s Greenfield Village gets upgrade years in the making

DEARBORN, Mich. – It is one of Metro Detroit’s major attractions, a life sized open air history museum.

We’re talking about Greenfield Village where you can get up close and personal buildings where American history was made.

Here is how one building there just received an upgrade that was years in the making.

If you’re familiar with this building you would not notice the major change they have made to the structure. Restoration was just completed to signage at the top of the Wright Brothers Cycle Shop.

“This is the birthplace of aviation,” said Jim Johnson of Greenfield Village.

Related: Civil War Remembrance at Greenfield Village to remember those who fought, died in battle

There is a photo of the original Wright Brothers Cycle Shop where it stood in Dayton, Ohio. Watch the video player above and you will see what it used to look like after being moved to Greenfield Village.

Ad

“This is where they set up shop basically to build their own bicycles,” said Johnson.