BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A semi truck and a train collided Monday in Monroe County, police said.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday (May 3) at Ready Road and North Dixie Highway in Berlin Township, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash and asked drivers to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials.

Police have not released any additional information.

The scene of a May 3, 2021, crash involving a train and a semi truck in Berlin Township. (WDIV)