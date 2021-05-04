Detroit police searching for 27-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Cameron Chism who was last seen on Tuesday, May 4.

According to police, Chism was last seen by family members around noon on Tuesday in the 14000 block of Glastonbury Road in Detroit. She ran away from her home in the area around that time, police say. It was reported that Chism was headed eastbound on Acacia.

According to her mother, Chism leaves home frequently, but usually returns.

She is described as slim, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has short hair and a dark brown complexion.

Chism was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. The young woman has a mental health condition, according to her mother.

Police say the young woman was reported missing on April 1 and then found April 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

