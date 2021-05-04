Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit police seek missing 12-year-old boy

Boy went missing Monday, May 3

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Trejon Sanders.
Trejon Sanders. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy named Trejon Sanders who was last seen in the 11400 block of College Street in Detroit around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 3.

Sanders left his home in the area without permission and never returned. According to his mother, Sanders has left home without permission in the past but returned after a few hours.

He is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Sanders was last seen wearing a red shirt, black skinny jeans and black Jordan gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

