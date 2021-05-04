Elderly woman found dead in Dearborn Heights home

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Dearborn Heights police have one person in custody after an elderly woman was found dead inside a home.

It happened on Pardee Street in the area of Telegraph and Van Born.

“It’s scary. Something like this has never happened,” said Janie Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is shocked just like the rest of her neighbors in the Dearborn Heights community.

Local 4 News was there as both Michigan State Police and Dearborn Heights police investigated what happened.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood. There are kids, school and it’s very quiet,” said Rodriguez.

Police say they got a 911 call early Tuesday morning regarding the home on Pardee.

After arriving officers found the older woman inside who was unresponsive. They performed lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. It has been a very tragic situation for neighbors.