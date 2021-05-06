Dearborn Heights man kills mom after she asked judge to release him when he assaulted her, officials say

Aaron Samir Akel at his arraignment on May 6, 2021.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Dearborn Heights man strangled his mother to death one month after she asked a judge to release him when he was charged with assaulting her, officials said.

Assault case

Aaron Samir Akel, 45, of Dearborn Heights, was arrested Nov. 2, 2020, and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to authorities.

The charges stemmed from an incident involving his mother, Ibtisam Field, 73, of Dearborn Heights, police said.

Akel pleaded guilty to attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm on March 16, 2021, and the misdemeanor charge was dropped, officials said.

His defense attorney asked for Akel to be released, but the prosecution opposed. He ultimately remained in custody from November until his sentencing hearing on April 7, 2021, according to court records.

The sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of 0-11 months behind bars, and he was given three years of probation, with credit for 157 days in the county jail, authorities said.

Field appeared at the sentencing hearing and asked that her son be released, officials said. She told the court that she wanted her son to receive drug and mental health treatment. She wanted to be able to have contact with him again, according to officials.

