15-year-old girl missing for more than 2 weeks

DETROIT – Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl named Anna Price who was last seen Sunday, April 18 at around 6 a.m. in the area of 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

She has not been seen or heard from since then.

According to police, it was reported that Price is known to hang out in the area and might also travel to Pontiac.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 118 pounds, slim and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Price was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater and black leggings.

She is also in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

