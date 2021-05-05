Defenders investigate after Ecorse Public Safety director fired

ECORSE, Mich. – Ecorse City Council fired the city’s public safety director at a meeting on Tuesday after he filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

Former Director Joseph Thomas had no idea he had been fired until the Local 4 Defenders contacted his attorney on Wednesday.

Wayne County’s Attorney General and the FBI have an ongoing investigation regarding deals with stolen cars that Ecorse handled. Allegedly, a stolen car was sold to the city’s mayor for $500 instead of going to the rightful owner.

City Council voided Thomas’ contract without his knowledge and installed Deputy Narda Bruno as interim director.

Local 4 obtained audio from Tuesday night’s Ecorse City Council meeting. The audio is of the council voting to oust its Public Safety director and installing Bruno as the director.

“The council hereby appoints Deputy Director Narda Bruno as the Interim Director of Public Safety,” council members could be heard saying.

Thomas said he found corruption within the police and city government and is now facing retaliation for doing the job he was brought in to do.