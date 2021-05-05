Homeland Security Investigations looking to recruit female special agents

DETROIT – The U.S Department of Homeland Security Investigations is looking to recruit women to become special agents.

The deadline to apply is approaching fast; Thursday, May 6th.

This is just one of the ways the agency is showing how it’s committed to diversity -- literally having an open call for women who want to be in the agency.

Sarah Pettey and Lisa Keith are two special agents working with the department of Homeland Security Investigations.

“I always knew that I wanted to be a special agent, since I was a little kid,” said Agent Keith.

“I was very lucky. I knew what I wanted to do at a very young age,” said Agent Pettey.

The Agency is now opening the door to recruit more women into the department -- a career filled with opportunity

“I think that it’s the greatest thing to ever happen to me” said Agent Keith