iCare Fighting Hunger Foundation aims to feed more than 100 homeless veterans in Detroit

DETROIT – The nonprofit, iCare Fighting Hunger Foundation, has been in existence since 2019 but its founder Johnnie Townsend has been feeding the homeless in the Detroit community for nearly 10 years.

“A lot of people are being left out, so I like to do more. I’ve been doing this all year round, even in the wintertime,” Townsend said.

The foundation has worked to even help families in need during the COVID pandemic.

“We also like to provide material that is needed like masks, gloves,” Townsend said.

The organization’s latest mission is to feed more than 100 veterans in the Detroit area.

“What we do is drive out in the local community area and just pass out food, snack bags. We work with other nonprofits that share the same values,” Townsend said. “My father served in the service. I have a sister-in-law that served in the service.”

With hundreds of homeless veterans in Metro Detroit, Townsend said he wants to show his appreciation before Veterans Day.

“It’s just our way of giving back. Let’s also make the opportunity to help the homeless people, cause those are some of the individuals who are forgotten,” Townsend said.