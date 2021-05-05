New study looks into how truck noise impacts Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – Sleep loss and stress -- it’s the impact truck noise is having on people in Southwest Detroit, according to a University of Michigan study.

Thomasenia Weston has lived in Southwest Detroit for 20 years and said she can’t remember the last time truck traffic didn’t wake her up at night.

“I have reached out to people in regards to getting my steps fixed, getting my foundation fixed, getting me some type of reimbursement,” Weston said.

“It’s relentless. They have no consideration. This is a community,” said Detroit resident Savon Johnson.

Truck traffic has been an issue in that area due to its proximity to the Ambassador Bridge.

Compounding the problem is construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which has re-routed truck traffic and increased exposure to diesel exhaust particulate matter

“On one side, you’re getting a lot of noise and you’re also getting a lot more pollution. This is adding to what we call ‘cumulative risk,’” said Stuart Batterman, University of Michigan professor of environmental health science.