River Rouge woman kills estranged boyfriend during argument over their children, police say

The scene of a fatal shooting on May 2, 2021, in River Rouge.

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – A River Rouge woman has been charged with murder for shooting and killing her estranged boyfriend during an argument over their children, police said.

River Rouge police were called at 4:13 p.m. Sunday (May 2) to a home in the 20 block of Linden Street.

Officials said they found John Laverette, 26, of Ohio, on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and took Laverette to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Theresa Imani Bragg, 30, of River Rouge, was arrested at the scene, police said.

Investigators said Laverette is Bragg’s estranged boyfriend. They got into an argument about their two children, and the argument escalated, according to officials.

Police said Bragg armed herself with a gun and shot Laverette multiple times.

The children were not at the home, authorities said.

Bragg has been charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder and one felony firearm violation, officials said.