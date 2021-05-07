Dearborn police identify man wanted for shooting 2, killing 24-year-old outside club

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police have identified the man they’re looking for in connection with the shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured another outside a club.

Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said officers were called around 9 p.m. Tuesday (May 4) to the Pantheion Club at Michigan Avenue and Oakman Boulevard.

When they arrived, police found two people had been shot -- Arthur Brown, 24, and one other person, according to authorities.

Officers rendered first aid to Brown, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, Haddad said. He died from his injuries, officials said.

“We’ve identified a subject that we’re very confident was responsible for this act,” Haddad said.

That person is Donta Orlando Cox, 31, according to Dearborn police. They said he goes by the street name “Tay” and has multiple aliases.

Cox is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said. He has tattoos on his arm, chest and neck, according to officials.

Haddad said Cox has a “horrible (criminal) record.” Police consider him armed and “extremely dangerous,” according to a release.

You can watch the full update from Dearborn police in the video below.

“We do happen to live in a very violent society, but this kind of crime is not going to be tolerated,” Haddad said.

A total reward of $25,000 is available for information that leads to Cox’s arrest. Haddad said Crime Stoppers and the United States Marshals Service are each offering $2,500, and the owner of the Pantheion Club is offering $20,000 of his own money.

Brown’s mother had the following message for Cox and anyone who might have information on his whereabouts:

“You’ve got to stop saying, ‘I’m not going to snitch. I’m not going to tell.’ You took someone from me that was very dear to my heart. That was my only son, and I stand here on his strength, because I know he would be saying, ‘Momma, get them.’ Donta, you know what you did. You’re not eating. You’re not sleeping. I’m barely eating and sleeping myself. Just surrender. Turn yourself in. You didn’t have to take his life. Turn yourself in. I just want justice for my son. There’s nothing else I can say. I just want justice for my son, because you didn’t have to take his life.”

Haddad said the shooting was not a random act and that Brown and Cox might have met each other at the club.

He said the owner of the club has been cooperative with authorities.

Anyone with information about the incident or Cox’s whereabouts is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2106, the U.S. Marshals at 313-234-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

