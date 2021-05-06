Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting outside of club in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are searching for a man in connection to a double shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead in Dearborn.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Oakman Boulevard and Michigan Avenue outside of the Pantheion Club.

Dearborn police said a group of people got into a verbal and physical altercation with the suspect, who pulled out a gun.

The 24-year-old was shot several times and was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. A second person was shot and sustained minor injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect, who police said is considered to be armed and dangerous, fled the area in a vehicle believing to be a blue Chevy Impala.

“We will leave no stone unturned and will utilize all available resources to solve this heinous crime. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims. I urge the community to speak out and help us bring the person responsible to justice,” said Police Chief Ron Haddad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

