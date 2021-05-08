Detroit police searching for 28-year-old woman missing for two months

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Danielle Johnson, who was last seen on March 5 in the area of Chene and Prince Hall Drive in Detroit.

It was reported that Johnson dropped off her 2-year-old son at a relative’s home and never returned.

According to the Detroit Police Department, her family reported that it was the first time she had gone missing and that she has had no physical contact with any of them. Police said she also has not been active on her social media accounts.

Danielle Johnson Details Age 28 years old Height 5′3″ Weight 115 pounds Other Brown eyes, shoulder length hair (frequently wears a wig),

has several star tattoos on her left hand, across her neck and shoulders;

The word “Janis” tattooed across left shoulder; “1992″ tattooed on left bicep;

“Michael” tattooed on one forearm and “Jared” on her other forearm

Police said Johnson goes by the nickname “Mook” and is known to frequent the area of Euclid and 12th streets on the city’s west side.

It was reported that she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

