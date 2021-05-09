34-year-old man killed in Roseville motorcycle crash

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 34-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of northbound Gratiot Avenue and Little Mack, according to Roseville Police Department Deputy Chief, Mitchell Berlin.

The crash happened while the victim was riding a motorcycle northbound on Gratiot Avenue at Little Mack with a female passenger when it collided with a vehicle entering northbound Gratiot from westbound Little Mack.

The man died shortly after the crash at an area hospital. Berlin said the woman is hospitalized and currently listed in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4502.

