Excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in Monroe County crash that killed 23-year-old man

The crash happened while White was driving a Ford Fusion northbound on South Telegraph Road.

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 23-year-old Erie Township man named Tyler White died after a crash that happened around 1:52 a.m. Saturday on South Telegraph Road north of Minx Road, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced in an update Sunday.

The crash took place while White was driving a Ford Fusion northbound on South Telegraph Road. His vehicle was struck head on by a gray Ford Mustang that was southbound in the northbound lane.

The 26-year-old female driver of the Ford Mustang was reported to be passing a 2005 Ford Freestyle at the time of the crash. After the initial crash the Ford Fusion was struck by a Ford Freestyle and Jeep Cherokee.

White and the driver of the Ford Mustang where taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition after the crash. The Ford Mustang driver was reported to be recovering and in fair condition as of Sunday. Her identity is not being released as the investigation continues.

Ad

The drivers of the Ford Freestyle and Jeep Cherokee were not injured.

Excessive speed and intoxicants appear to be factors in the crash, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office added.

Read more: Monroe County headlines