Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Detroit

DETROIT – A man on a motorcycle died Saturday evening after a collision with an SUV.

According to authorities, it happened at about 7:20 p.m. Police said the driver of a motorcycle collided with an SUV in the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Waverly streets. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The 31-year-old driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596–2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.