Safety Alert issued after woman sexually assaulted on Lawrence Tech campus

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened Saturday afternoon on campus at Lawrence Technological University.

Police said he groped a woman who was walking down 10 Mile Road and exposed himself shortly after 1 p.m. It’s believed the predator and his victim exchanged a few words and went back to a set of trailers in the parking lot, near the athletic field. Police said that’s where the man began forcibly touching the woman and exposed his genitals and took off on foot.

The woman flagged down an LTU Campus Safety Officer. Police said she did not know the man.

Police describe the man as being in his early 20s and standing between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 6 feet tall. He weighs roughly 160-175 pounds. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the letters CT in white print within a blue box, a black knit cap, black sweatpants and tan boots.

Police said he might have a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campus Safety Department at 248-204-3945 or the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

