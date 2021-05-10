As frustration grows over delays, USPS looks to hire more workers

DETROIT – Slow or nonexistent mail delivery has been a problem for months in Metro Detroit.

Many people are frustrated and angry over the delays.

“Friday we got no mail. Saturday we got no mail. Monday we got no mail,” one Clinton Township man told Local 4 News.

A number of Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s constituents are having trouble getting their mail too.

She has been fighting for answers in Metro Detroit and Washington, DC.

The USPS told Local 4 News that it is working on the issue. The agency says that the pandemic has impacted staffing.

Now the agency is hiring with upcoming job fairs in Metro Detroit.

It will hold one job fair in Detroit on Tuesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the College Park Station. It is located at 20501 Livernois in Detroit.

There is another job fair at the Southfield Post Office on Thursday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That will take place at the Southfield Post Office at 22200 West 11 Mile Road.

