‘Operation PEACE’: Warren police reveal results of citywide crime sweep

WARREN, Mich. – Police Enforcement and Community Engagement (Operation PEACE) has received overwhelming support, according to Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

The operation tackles drug trafficking, prostitution, armed robberies and violent crime.

“If they commit a crime they’re going to be arrested, convicted and they’re going to go to prison,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said 39 people are behind bars now because of the most recent phase of the operation. They face more than 65 felony charges and nearly $2 million in cash and drugs were recovered during the 5-day operation.

A father and son were arrested after a body was discovered last month in the parking lot of a dentist’s office in Warren.

“During Operation PEACE, police executed a search warrant at their home in Center Line and arrested both father and son,” Dwyer said.

Both were charged with disinterment and the mutilation of a body. Dwyer would only say the father and son are suspects in two separate investigations.

Police said a fire that destroyed eight units at the Warren Manor Apartments over the weekend was not suspicious. But Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said ongoing issues with violence and crime at the complex must end.

“Either they clean up this place or we’re going to look at nuisance and abatement and that may sound threatening but we won’t tolerate this situation,” Fouts said.

Operation PEACE was the 7th phase of the task force. It has since led to more than 400 arrests.

“The city is safer today because of the work and effort of special investigations unit of the Warren Police Department,” Fouts said.

Police are also investigating a brutal dog attack that severely injured a young woman. They also said drug raids helped get heroin, cocaine and fentanyl off the streets.

