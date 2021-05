DETROIT – Investigators are looking into the cause of a major fire that happened on Detroit’s east side Monday afternoon.

Footage over Strong Street near Mount Elliott and I-94 showed the intensity of the flames. The fire erupted at Ferrous Processing and Trading.

A massive plume of smoke could be seen for miles.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, about 300 junk cars caught fire.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire.

