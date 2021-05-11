President Biden to visit Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on Tuesday, May 18 in Dearborn.

The White House announced the travel plans on Tuesday, May 11, a week before the planned visit.

Ford Motor Co. announced in the fall that it is investing nearly $1 billion in its Metro Detroit plants to build electric vehicles.

The automaker said 200 workers will be hired at its new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn where they will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022.

Read back: Ford to invest $850M in Metro Detroit plants to build electric vehicles